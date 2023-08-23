Training Update: Bayern Munich is missing a major star, but another player gets back to running

Bayern Munich was back on the training pitch today and had some good news. Summer signing Raphaël Guerreiro was able to get back out on the field and do some running for the first time since injuring his calf just a few weeks ago.

The squad is preparing to face off with FC Augsburg on Sunday, which should present manager Thomas Tuchel with an opportunity to tinker with his lineup a bit.

Aside of the normal preparations, it was an open session, which meant fans were able to take in the practice and see the professionals in action. One player who was not there was Harry Kane, who was given permission to be with his family after the birth of his son, Henry:

Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy! pic.twitter.com/Z1FjWwO3Oi — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 21, 2023

Kane’s absence was later confirmed by Tz reporter Mano Bonke:

Public training session at Säbener Straße this morning:



• Harry Kane is not training with the team following the birth of his child yesterday

• Benjamin Pavard is still with the team



[ @mano_bonke]pic.twitter.com/THGcPc6YVA — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 22, 2023

Kim Min-jae took some time to sign autographs for fans:

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia posted some shots of the session today as well:

Benjamin Pavard was working at practice despite the transfer rumors linking him to Inter Milan:

Benjamin Pavard in today's training pic.twitter.com/KT43RgFCF8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 22, 2023

Berni was also there doling out fist-bumps to the players as they made their way on to the training pitch: