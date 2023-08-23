 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Update: Bayern Munich is missing a major star, but another player gets back to running

Bayern Munich is preparing to face FC Augsburg.

By CSmith1919
/ new
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Bayern Munich was back on the training pitch today and had some good news. Summer signing Raphaël Guerreiro was able to get back out on the field and do some running for the first time since injuring his calf just a few weeks ago.

The squad is preparing to face off with FC Augsburg on Sunday, which should present manager Thomas Tuchel with an opportunity to tinker with his lineup a bit.

Aside of the normal preparations, it was an open session, which meant fans were able to take in the practice and see the professionals in action. One player who was not there was Harry Kane, who was given permission to be with his family after the birth of his son, Henry:

Kane’s absence was later confirmed by Tz reporter Mano Bonke:

Kim Min-jae took some time to sign autographs for fans:

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia posted some shots of the session today as well:

Benjamin Pavard was working at practice despite the transfer rumors linking him to Inter Milan:

Berni was also there doling out fist-bumps to the players as they made their way on to the training pitch:

