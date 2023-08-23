Bavarian Loan Works: Josip Stanišić leaves Bayern Munich on loan to Leverkusen, as most leagues are underway

As Bayern Munich started their Bundesliga campaign with a 4-0 win over Bremen, Alexander Nübel’s new team was the only one to best them with a 5-0 win. As the weekend progressed, we also started to hear the rumors that another player would go on loan to a fellow Bundesliga team. The rumors came true when Josip Stanišić was officially announced at Bayer Leverkusen — joining two colleagues from the Frauen team in Leverkusen. Keep reading to see what the rest of Bayern’s loanees were up to this week:

FC Bayern Munich

There are four players on loan from the first team.

Germany – Bundesliga

There are two players on loan in the German Bundesliga: Alexander Nübel and Josip Stanišić.

Alexander Nübel – VfB Stuttgart

Stuttgart got off to a flying start in the Bundesliga by following up their 4-0 Pokal win with a 5-0 win over VfL Bochum — shooting them to the top of the table after one week due to the goal differential. Nübel started in goal and played the full match. Bochum didn’t really test Nübel, as we was only required to make one save to keep his clean sheet.

Nübel and Stuttgart’s first real test will come this Friday when they travel to face RB Leipzig on the road.

Josip Stanišić – Bayer O4 Leverkusen

Stanišić stirred the rumor mill on Friday when he was unexpectedly not on the bench for Bayern’s opener against Bremen. Turns out he was on his way to be loaned out to Leverkusen. He was not yet with the team for their match against Leipzig, which Leverkusen won 3-2.

Stanišić will look to make his debut for Leverkusen as they travel to face Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

Netherlands – Eredivisie

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Eredivisie.

Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven

Tillman was on the bench, but did not make an appearance for Eindhoven in their 3-1 road win over Vitesse. He has yet to make his debut for Eindhoven.

PSV will travel to face Tillman’s former team — Rangers — in Champions League qualfication on Tuesday. They will then have the weekend off before the return fixture at home against Rangers.

Germany – 3. Liga

Johannes Schenk is the only player on loan from the first team in the 3. Liga.

Johannes Schenk – Preußen Münster

Schenk was on the bench but did not make an appearance in Münster’s 4-0 loss to Arminia Bielefeld.

Münster play two league games this week — at home Tuesday against FC Ingolstadt and away to RW Essen on Sunday.

FC Bayern Munich II

There are 12 players on loan from the second team.

Germany – 2. Bundesliga

Four players are on loan in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga: Jamie Lawrence, Hyun-ju Lee, Yusuf Kabadayi, and David Harold.

Jamie Lawrence – 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence came off the bench in the 63rd minute in Magdeburg’s match at Holstein Kiel as it was level 2-2. In his time on the field, he was able to help his team hold Kiel to no more goals, and although he didn’t have any direct contribution, Magdeburg scored two more goals to win 4-2. Lawrence also picked up a yellow card deep into stoppage time.

Magdeburg will play another road game on Sunday — this time in Hamburg against St. Pauli.

Hyun-ju Lee – SV Wehen Wiesbaden

Lee started for Wiesbaden in their match against Karlsruher SC and played 75 minutes. In his time on the pitch, he had a relatively low amount of touches for an attacking midfielder at home — just 36 with only one shot. However, he did the most with them — scoring the game’s only goal with his only shot. He also received a yellow card in about ten minutes before coming off.

Wiesbaden will travel to face 1.FC Nürnberg on Sunday.

Yusuf Kabadayi – Schalke 04

Kabadayi started on the bench in Schalke’s match away to Eintracht Braunschweig, but came in 64th minute with his team down 1-0 for his first minutes of the season. He had a very productive 26 minutes of the pitch — recording a shot, creating two chances, and only failing to complete one pass. This, however, was not enough to help Schalke get a point on the road, as the match ended 1-0.

Schalke will host Holstein Kiel on Friday.

David Harold – Karlsruher SC

Harold started for KSC at left-back against his Bayern teammate, Lee. Although Lee had the better night on the scoresheet, Harold had a decent game himself. On the attacking side, he recorded three shots — one of which was on goal — created one chance, and had seven passes into the final third. Altogether he completed 88% of his passes. Unfortunately, all this was not enough to help his team get a point on the road.

Karlsruher SC will host Eintracht Braunschweig on Sunday.

Germany – 3. Liga

Lenn Jastremski is the only player on loan form the second team to the 3. Liga.

Lenn Jastremski – SSV Ulm 1846

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Ulm’s 3-2 road loss to Unterhaching.

Ulm will play two 3. Liga matches this week — at home to Arminia Bielefeld on Tuesday and on the road to MSV Duisburg on Friday.

Germany – Regionalliga

Jakob Mayer is the only player on loan to a Regionalliga team.

Jakob Mayer – FC 08 Homburg

Mayer was not in the 18-man squad for Homburg’s 1-2 home loss to Hoffenheim II.

They will next face Eintracht Frankfurt II on Wednesday, followed by another road match against SG Barockstadt Fulda Lehnerz.

Austria – Bundesliga

Torben Rhein is the only player on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Torben Rhein – SC Austria Lustenau

Rhein started and played all 90 minutes of Lustenau’s home match against Sturm Graz. Unfortunately, he didn’t have the best of matches. He didn’t connect on any of his crosses and only completed half of his attempted long passes — misplaying ten passes on the night altogether. He did not record a shot, but did record two created chances. Apparently no one else had any better of a night for the home team, as they fell 1-0.

Lustenau will host Altach on Saturday.

Austria – 2. Liga

There are two players on loan in Austria’s 2. Liga: Luka Parkadze and Shaoziyang Liu.

Luka Parkadze – FC Admira Wacker

Pakadze did not appear in Admira’s 1-0 loss on the road to Dornbirn.

Admira will host Amstetten on Friday.

Shaoziyang Liu – SV Ried

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Ried’s 2-0 win over Leoben, nor does it appear that he played for their amateur team this week.

SV Ried will next face FC Liefering — Red Bull Salzburg’s second team — on Friday.

Switzerland – Super League

Justin Janitzek is the only player on loan in the Swiss Super League.

Justin Jantzek – FC St. Gallen 1879

Jantzek was not in the 18-man squad for St. Gallen’s 1-1 draw on the road to Servette.

St. Gallen will travel Saturday to face FC Zurich on Saturday.

England – League One

Liam Morrison is the only player on loan in the English League One.

Liam Morrison – Wigan Athletic

Morrison came onto the pitch in the 67th minute on the road against Bolton Wanderers with his team already up 3-0. He didn’t really record any significant stats during his time in the game, but his team was able to score another goal to bring the final result to 4-0.

Wigan will host Barnsley on Saturday.

Scotland – Championship

Barry Hepburn is the only player on loan in the Scottish Championship.

Barry Hepburn – Queen’s Park

Queen’s Park played Arbroath on the road for the second consecutive match, this time in league play. Hepburn started played and played 74 minutes, but for the first time this season, did not score a goal or record an assist. Nevertheless, Queen’s Park still won the match 1-0 and remained perfect on the year.

Queen’s Park will travel again on Saturday to face Partick Thistle in league play.

FC Bayern Frauen

There are four players on loan from FC Bayern’s Frauen team.

Germany – Frauen Bundesliga

All four players on loan are playing in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

The women’s teams continue to prepare for the upcoming season. In some cases, players are just now returning to their teams after the Women’s World Cup. The first competitive matches for Frauen-Bundesliga teams will be in the second round of the Frauen-DFB-Pokal and will take place between September 9-11. The Frauen-Bundesliga will start the next week.

Emilie Bragstad – Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Karolina Lea Vihamsdottir – Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Leverkusen’s first Pokal match will be on September 9th on the road against second-division SV Meppen. Their first league match will be on September 17 on the road against VfL Wolfsburg.

Natalia Padilla Bidas – 1. FC Köln

Köln will open up their Pokal season in Berlin against fourth-division SFC Stern. Their first league match will be at home against newly-promoted RB Leipzig.

Julia Landenberger – RB Leipzig

Leipzig will open up their Pokal campaign on the road against FSV Gütersloh 2009 of the second division. Their inaugural top flight match will be on the road to 1. FC Köln.