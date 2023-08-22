Bayern Munich improve bid for goalkeeper Daniel Peretz

It has been about a week since news has become public that Bayern Munich are looking to bring in Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz to compete with Sven Ulreich in Manuel Neuer’s absence. The 23-year-old was originally believed to be on his way for under €5 million, but Peretz’s current club Maccabi Tel Aviv have negotiated higher.

According to Manuel Bonke and Phillip Kessler of Tz (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern have moved up on their offer in the last few hours, submitted a new offer worth over €5 million but still well below Tel Aviv’s €7 million valuation.

Bayern have improved their bid for Daniel Peretz to more than €5m, but remains below Maccabi Tel Aviv's €7m asking price. Nevertheless, Bayern are confident the deal will soon be completed [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp] pic.twitter.com/qAoClNh5J7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 22, 2023

Bayern remain confident of an agreement being reached, and have already reached agreement on personal terms with Peretz days ago. It’s all on Maccabi Tel Aviv now to approve the finances of the deal. In the meantime, Bayern Munich could look at some cheaper and more reliable options just in case the deal falls through.

Have you watched Daniel Peretz play? Do you think he could be Bayern’s next starting goalkeeper after Manuel Neuer? Let us know in the discussion below.