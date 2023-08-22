Thomas Tuchel still at odds with Bayern Munich bosses on holding midfielder

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel is still hoping to convince the club to go out and get him a holding midfielder — a defensive-minded option for a roster that does not currently have a player who fits that exact profile.

However, Tuchel still seems to be the only one at the club still beating that drum. The former Chelsea FC Champions League winner cannot seem to get the rest of the club’s transfer committee to buy-in to going out and spending more money in the midfield per Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel has indicated that he would sanction selling Gravenberch. Tuchel is keen to use any proceeds for the signing of a specialist holding midfielder. Bayern, by contrast, don’t believe there’s an acute need for such a player after the arrival of Konrad Laimer. A final decision on Ryan Gravenberch’s future is yet to be made, but the club are leaning towards keeping the midfielder in the hope that Thomas Tuchel will find a way to integrate him before the January window, when the situation can be reassessed.

This will be a key situation to watch unfold as the transfer window nears its end. Will the manager get what he wants...or will the club continue to insist that “this is the way” — rolling with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad as a three-man foundation for its two starting central midfield positions.