Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has a lot of transfer influence behind the scenes at Bayern Munich

There have been a lot of moving parts for Bayern Munich’s summer transfer window thus far, and there could still yet be some movements either way for the Rekordmeister before the window officially closes on September 1st. It’s mainly been a “transfer committee” of Thomas Tuchel, Jan-Chritsitan Dreesen, Uli Hoeness, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge pulling the strings in a window that’s finally seen them crack the 100-million euro mark for a player when they signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

But who is really pulling the most weight in this transfer committee?

Per information from SportBild’s and Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia), it’s been Rummenigge who has had some of the biggest influence on transfer decisions behind the scenes, largely due to his network and connections throughout European football. He returned to the supervisory board shortly after Kahn and Brazzo were given the boot at the end of the season.

It’s also reported that Rummenigge played a much more active role than Hoeness in the transfer of Kane to Bayern in the same vein that agent Pini Zahavi was helpful due to his long-standing relationship with Spur’s chairman Daniel Levy. This type of networking from a figure like Rummenigge may have been exactly what Bayern needed for this summer’s window.

It is ironic, though, that they finally shelled out serious cash for one player when Rummenigge and Hoeness had long been critical of spending too much money on any one player in the transfer market in the past. They both commented on how ridiculous Neymar’s transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain was, having signed for €222m.