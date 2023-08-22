Lothar Matthäus feels Harry Kane has brought back more “Mia San Mia” feeling to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich kicked off its Bundesliga season with a 4-0 win away at Werder Bremen and, better yet, Harry Kane had a goal and an assist to boot on his Bundesliga debut. It was all that Thomas Tuchel would have hope for despite feeling that his side could've made more of their chances in the first half; Kane’s goal didn’t come until the 74th minute of play, which had made things 2-0 in favor of Bayern.

Kane’s performance at the Weserstadion put to bed any lingering concerns there were with Bayern’s lackluster performance in the 3-0 DFL-Supercup loss to RB Leipzig the weekend prior and they can now take that confidence into the Bavarian derby against FC Augsburg this coming weekend.

In addition to marking his Bundesliga debut with two goal contributions, Lothar Matthäus also lauded just how much Kane has been bringing the “Mia San Mia” attitude back to Bayern, admiring the way he’s already been communicating with fans and the way he’s been handling his media presence since making the move from Tottenham Hotspur.

“He’s close to the fans, takes selfies, gives interviews. He’s easy-going, relaxed and approaches people and teammates. I think that’s someone who suits Bayern Munich,” Matthäus recently explained on Sky 90 (via Abendzeitung). The former Bayern and Germany midfielder is confident the England skipper can tally similar goal numbers to what Robert Lewandowski was able to put up season after season at Bayern before he wound up moving to Barcelona. Breaking his single-season Bundesliga scoring record surely might not come this season, but if anyone can do it, it would be Kane.

It was clear last season that Bayern was in desperate need of a striker, especially down the stretch across all three fronts. They were able to cope in the beginning phases of the season under Julian Nagelsmann playing without a natural No. 9 and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting also hit an unexpected run of form, but they still needed to adequately replace Lewandowski. Kane is exactly that missing puzzle piece that Bayern now has. “FC Bayern missed this player last season. That’s why they had such big problems. Now they have a target player again who knows where the goal is. Above all, he leads the way,” Matthäus said of Bayern now having what they needed last season.