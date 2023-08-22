Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich scoping another RB Leipzig star?; Tottenham Hotspur’s next striker?; Alphonso Davies, Harry Kane, Leroy Sané recognized for efforts; Manchester City knows price on Dani Olmo; PSG, Randal Kolo Muani agree on terms; & MORE!

In what would be a slightly wild turn of events, Bayern Munich could turn to RB Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann to replace the outgoing Benjamin Pavard:

Author soapbox: I have long theorized that Klostermann (did you know he was an Olympic-level sprinter at one point?) would be a good, versatile fit on Bayern Munich’s backline because of his athleticism and how he could potentially shift inside to play center-back.

The biggest deterrent is that Klostermann is hurt…like almost all the time. At this stage, however, it feels like it might be a worthwhile gamble to get a player who could fill a couple of roles on the squad, has played in big games, and who is familiar with the Bundesliga and German culture.

Klostermann has the size and has the speed necessary to be a top player in Tuchel’s system and would have the benefit of easing his way into a role given that Noussair Mazraoui is the newly-anointed starter at right-back and also because there is great depth at center-back.

If he is at the right price, it would certainly be an interesting move for the Bavarians.

If Manchester City is going to seriously pursue RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo, it will have to pony up as much as €80 million, which seems like a real longshot:

RB Leipzig is toeing a fine line with its talent turnover this summer. With so many good players having already left the club, Olmo would represent another big loss.

Bayern Munich is set for its Bundesliga opener, but there are still many questions that are unanswered when it comes to the squad.

How much longer will Manuel Neuer be out of action? How will Thomas Tuchel settle on playing his center-back trio? Is Benjamin Pavard going to leave before the window ends? Is Thomas Müller going to spend the season picking up scrap minutes?

Yeah, there is a lot going on. Let’s not waste any more time and get right down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Looking at the potential transfer situations of Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch.

A look at what is going on with the goalkeeper situation and why Bayern Munich seems poised to ride it out with Sven Ulreich until Neuer is healthy.

Exploring whether or not Müller has a role on this season’s squad.

How hyped are you for Harry Kane?

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Sergino Dest is leaving FC Barcelona for PSV Eindhoven on a loan assignment for this season:

There was a real fervor for Bayern Munich to sign Dest at one point and he has flamed out horribly since that point. Like Bayern Munich’s failed pursuit of Callum Hudson-Odoi, this was a major bullet that was dodged by the Bavarians (and it was all because Dest grew up a Barca fan, which led him to Catalonia instead of Bavaria).

Paris Saint-Germain and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani have reportedly agreed on personal terms, so now it should only come down to Eintracht Frankfurt’s asking price:

Bayern Munich won 0-4 and all is right in the world and Thomas Tuchel will win the treble! Well, not quite.....and we will explain why in this podcast. Rayyan and Samrin discuss the following on this show:

Leon Goretzka’s performance and why Thomas Tuchel almost had to play him.

The disjointed performances the attack continues to produce which brings the spotlight on.....

.....Jamal Musiala for all the wrong reasons and Thomas Müller for all the right reasons.

A word on Leroy Sané and another on Noussair Mazraoui.

Many words on the goalkeeping situation and what Sven Ulreich did (and didn’t) do well

Harry Kane’s performance — what the Englishman did right and what he needs to improve upon.

Whether this performance helps Thomas Tuchel’s case moving forward.

Upcoming fixtures which will test Bayern

Could Mathys Tel becoming a starter?

Who should be the center-back pairing for Bayern?

A word on Benjamin Pavard and whether he is actually leaving.

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies’ effort against Werder Bremen was good enough to land him on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

In addition to Davies, Harry Kane and Leroy Sané were selected by Bild for their Bundesliga Team of the Week:

With a Harry Kane-sized hole at striker, Tottenham Hotspur could be looking at Chelsea FC flop Romelu Lukaku:

Early contact has been made by Tottenham with regards to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, although it remains only exploratory for now.

So Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane scoring and assisting and generally having a great debut (if you ignore the Supercup — that never happened). Despite this, you get the impression that Bayern were not playing anywhere near their best football, struggling to creature chances against Werder Bremen despite dominating proceedings. Meanwhile, movements happened in the transfer market as well.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following: