Uli Hoeneß, Herbert Hainer excited after Bayern Munich win, Harry Kane performance

Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Friday was an impressive showing against a very competitive opponent.

Needless to say, the club executives were happy with what they saw.

“It was an excellent team performance. The whole team played well,” Uli Hoeneß told kicker’s Frank Linkesch (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Meanwhile, club president Herbert Hainer was also thrilled with the effort.

“It’s always important to start the season with a win. After the Supercup against Leipzig, this was a good performance, with a lot of control and ball possession, as we are used to from FC Bayern,” Haimer told Tz’s Mano Bonke (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’m also very happy that Harry Kane scored in his first Bundesliga game. He told me before the game that he was a bit nervous, which is only human. Overall we got a good feeling from Bremen – we want to build on that.”

Hainer has also been impressed with how Kane is handling all of the hysteria surrounding his move from Tottenham Hotspur, as well.

“Harry Kane took the hearts of the Bayern family by storm during his short time in Munich. He has kindled a huge euphoria. Not only is Harry a world-class player, he is a multiple Premier League top scorer and captain of England - an international superstar,” said Hainer. “I repeat myself — it’s not only good for FC Bayern, but also for the attractiveness of the entire Bundesliga. You could already see that in Bremen, where he was given a great reception by the Werder fans. Harry Kane is an enrichment to everyone.”

