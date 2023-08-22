 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich may have a replacement for Benjamin Pavard lined up already

Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida would offer an almost like-for-like change for the Bavarians — but younger.

Sparta Rotterdam v Feyenoord - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by NESimages/Herman Dingler/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Bayern Munich face some late transfer window uncertainty in defense.

It has been a summer of some upheaval in the back ranks, starting with the departure of left-back/center-back Lucas Hernández to Paris Saint-Germain and the arrival of Kim Min-jae from Napoli to replace him. Now versatile reservist Josip Stanišić is off to Bayer Leverkusen on loan, and Inter Milan is on the verge of signing want-away right-back/center-back Benjamin Pavard.

This has the Bavarians in need of reinforcements, and reports suggest they will move quickly. From Tz (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern have an Eredivisie star in mind in Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida:

Like Pavard, Geertruida can play both right-back and center-back, and according to this report, Bayern are not starting from scratch:

Contact with the player has been made for some time. Concrete negotiations have not taken place yet [@kessler_philipp, @mano_bonke

With the rumored fees in each case so similar (around €35 million) this could end up being a fast swap. Pavard might get his wish to play in his preferred position at Inter, and in Geertruida (23), Bayern would get much-needed depth and get younger at the position.

