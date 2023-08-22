Bayern Munich feature three times in this summer transfer window’s most expensive XI

Bayern Munich have had quite the transfer window — and it’s not over yet!

At least for now, though, the Bavarians have been involved in three transfers that make up Transfermarkt’s tracking of the most expensive XI from this summer. That’s two incomings (€‎100m: Harry Kane from Tottenham, €‎50m: Kim Min-jae from Napoli) and one outgoing (€‎45m: Lucas Hernández to Paris Saint-Germain).

A number of past Bayern targets make the list too: the midfield pairing of Arsenal FC’s Declan Rice (€‎116.6m, from West Ham) and Chelsea FC’s Moisés Caicedo highlight just what it would have taken for the Bavarians to also add a No. 6 in this window.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham, a €‎103m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, and Joško Gvardiol (€90m, RB Leipzig to Manchester City) highlight the Bundesliga’s continued talent supply.

Finally, German international and former Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz makes the list in the attacking midfield/winger line, having swapped London clubs in his €75m move from Chelsea to Arsenal.