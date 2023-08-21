 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan come to terms on Benjamin Pavard, but new defender is needed before deal can go final

It looks like Benjamin Pavard has his next club.

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have agreed to terms on defender Benjamin Pavard.

Per Romano, Inter Milan has put together a package that includes €30 million, plus €2 million to €3 million in add-ons. The only hold up in the move going final is that Bayern Munich wants to secure a replacement for Pavard before making it go official.

That task could be a little harder than the Bavarians would like:

Pavard’s ability to play capably at both center-back and right-back makes him a very difficult player to replace on the roster. There are not many available players, who can fill such a void adequately.

As for Pavard’s situation, it remains to be seen where Inter Milan will play him, but it can be assumed that there was a lengthy discussion about the Frenchman’s desire to play center-back. If Inter Milan was open to that, we can assume it played a major role in things progressing so quickly in recent days.

