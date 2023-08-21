Breaking: Bayern Munich, Inter Milan come to terms on Benjamin Pavard, but new defender is needed before deal can go final

According to a report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan have agreed to terms on defender Benjamin Pavard.

Per Romano, Inter Milan has put together a package that includes €30 million, plus €2 million to €3 million in add-ons. The only hold up in the move going final is that Bayern Munich wants to secure a replacement for Pavard before making it go official.

That task could be a little harder than the Bavarians would like:

Understand Inter and Bayern have now reached an agreement in principle to sign Benjamin Pavard ⚫️ #Inter



Deal in place for €30m plus €2/3m add ons package, agreed between clubs and player side.



Crucial point remains: Bayern need his replacement to approve the move. pic.twitter.com/VqLqymmsjE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2023

Pavard’s ability to play capably at both center-back and right-back makes him a very difficult player to replace on the roster. There are not many available players, who can fill such a void adequately.

As for Pavard’s situation, it remains to be seen where Inter Milan will play him, but it can be assumed that there was a lengthy discussion about the Frenchman’s desire to play center-back. If Inter Milan was open to that, we can assume it played a major role in things progressing so quickly in recent days.