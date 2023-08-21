Report: Benjamin Pavard’s transfer from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan considered “imminent”

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by EuroSport’s Guillaume Maillard-Pacini via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard’s rumored move to Inter Milan is considered “imminent.”

In recent days, the Frenchman has been closely linked to both Inter Milan and Manchester United, but the Italian side appears to Pavard’s choice for where he wants to play for the next chapter — at least for now:

Inter and Bayern are very close to reaching an agreement for Benjamin Pavard. The Italians have raised their offer to €28m + €5m, gap is now only €2m. Everything should be wrapped up today. Bayern want the fixed part to be €30m, Inter are preparing a final raise. Deal is imminent.

The timing of Pavard’s sale would be odd to say the least. Bayern Munich’s depth at center-back and right-back will both take a massive hit if Pavard leaves, especially after Josip Stanišić was loaned away to Bayer Leverkusen.

At this stage, the Bavarians will have to go out and find another player who can at least play right-back. Per reports, Bayern Munich took another swing at Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, but came up empty.

If Pavard leaves, Bouna Sarr and Konrad Laimer would be the next in line should Noussair Mazraoui go down with an injury.