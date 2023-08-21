 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich in no rush to sell Ryan Gravenberch as Liverpool, Manchester United wait

The Dutchman wants to play.

Liverpool FC v Bayern Muenchen - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Apinya Rittipo/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder has been unhappy about his status on the team for almost a year now and things have not progressed much for the Dutchman.

Gravenberch’s No. 4 placement on Bayern Munich’s midfield depth chart has not improved under Thomas Tuchel, but Liverpool FC and Manchester United are very interested in the 21-year-old, anyway.

For his part, Gravenberch seems more than open to a move, but for Bayern Munich, the price will have to be right from either Liverpool or Manchester United to get a deal done:

❗️Ryan #Gravenberch: He wants to play regularly. But at the moment he’s the No. 4 in central midfield under #Tuchel!

➡️ Understand that Liverpool & ManUtd will be the favorites for the player should Bayern give the green light to leave. But no verbal agreements yet. #LFC | #MUFC

ℹ️ Bayern bosses do not exclude that something can still happen with Gravenberch - until Deadline Day.

Gravenberch’s desire for playing time might only be satisfied with a move, but the Bavarians do not seem inclined to sell the Dutchman for less than the €18.5 million fee that they paid to Ajax for the 21-year-old initially.

