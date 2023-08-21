Bavarian Podcast Works S6E6: How Thomas Tuchel can use Harry Kane better, why Bayern Munich still needs Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala’s struggles discussed, the Stanisic/Pavard situation, and MORE!

So Bayern Munich are off to a winning start in the Bundesliga, with Harry Kane scoring and assisting and generally having a great debut (if you ignore the Supercup — that never happened). Despite this, you get the impression that Bayern were not playing anywhere near their best football, struggling to creature chances against Werder Bremen despite dominating proceedings. Meanwhile, movements happened in the transfer market as well.

In this episode, INNN and Samrin discuss the following:

A recap of Harry Kane’s opening performance, and what could get better.

Is Thomas Tuchel going to give Thomas Muller the importance he deserves?

Why do coaches insist on using Jamal Musiala in the attacking midfield position?

Leon Goretzka’s performance scrutinized — what it means for Konrad Laimer under Thomas Tuchel.

What is going on between Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, Josip Stanisic, and Benjamin Pavard?

Should Bayern Munich bring in this new goalkeeper — what is the latest on Manuel Neuer?

Which teams can actually challenge Bayern this season? Looking at Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Union Berlin, and others.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.