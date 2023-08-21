Report: Liverpool continue talks with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch

Per information from English outlet MailSport, Liverpool have held more “positive” talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (via @iMiaSanMia). The Dutch midfielder has never been an in-favor player under either Julian Nagelsmann or Thomas Tuchel since completing his move from AFC Ajax during last summer’s transfer window, and he is open to a move away from the Rekordmeister before this summer’s window closes.

It is nothing new that Gravenberch is wanted by Jurgen Klopp, as he’s been linked with the Merseyside outfit for the majority of the summer, but it’s become increasingly clear that the 21-year-old really isn’t in Tuchel’s plans. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer are all ahead of him in the midfield pecking order and Jamal Musiala also possesses the ability to play as a central midfielder if he’s required to, so prospective minutes could be few and far between this season.

At Liverpool, there would still be stiff competition for places especially since Klopp has signed Alexis Mac Allister (from Brighton and Hove Albion), Dominik Szoboszlai (from RB Leipzig), and Waturo Endo (from VfB Stuttgart) already this summer to replace the departures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Much like Endo, though, Gravenberch can play as a defensive midfielder, which is exactly what Klopp needs, especially considering how isolated Mac Allister seemed to be getting in his first to Premier League appearances as a CDM against Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth. With the signing of Endo, it’s clear that Klopp wants to add defensive depth and capability to his midfield to help compensate for both Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s forward runs.

Itis up to Klopp to convince the player of his prospective plans for Gravenberch at Liverpool, though, as their current squad is already packed with decent depth in that position, though depth is absolutely crucial in the English calendar with all of the domestic cup competitions along with Europa League matches. Playing on Thursdays and Sundays will certainly take its toll on Klopp’s squad once European competitions start up.