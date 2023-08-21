Report: Bayern Munich strikes out on Manchester City’s Kyle Walker...again

According to a report from L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich took another swing at trying to land Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, but much like its previous attempt, the Bavarians struck out.

The latest proposal to Pep Guardiola for Walker comes at a key time. With Josip Stanišić away on loan to Bayer Leverkusen and Benjamin Pavard drawing serious interest from both Inter Milan and Manchester United, Bayern Munich could go from having right-back as a position of strength to one where the club will need help.

This is eerily similar to what happened with the goalkeeper position over the course of this summer, but it seems as if Bayern Munich can scratch Walker permanently off of their most wanted list:

Bayern made a new attempt to sign Kyle Walker in the past few hours, without success. The club is actively looking for a Pavard replacement and will only let the Frenchman go if they get one. Inter are planning to submit a new bid worth €28m plus €5m add-ons for Pavard.

Should Pavard leave, Bayern Munich would have Bouna Sarr and Konrad Laimer as the primary backups to Noussair Mazraoui, who has a pretty significant injury history according to Transfermarkt. Since the 2017/18 season, Mazraoui has missed 79 games (and 326 total days of action) due to injury or illness.

Regardless, it would seem that Bayern Munich could be eyeing a move for another right-back as an insurance policy on Mazraoui...just in case things go awry.

As for City, the club still wants to extend Walker as well: