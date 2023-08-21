Hasan Salihamidzic’s Bayern Munich contract terminated, will receive severance payment

There have been several new chapter’s started at Bayern Munich within the space of the past two months. Thomas Tuchel’s first full season in charge of the club, Harry Kane’s Bundesliga and scoring account officially opened, and a new-look front office that is helping run the club behind the scenes.

Jan-Christian Dreesen is the new CEO and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is back on the supervisory board, while Christoph Freund will officially become the club’s new sporting director as of September 1st. Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were both sacked by the club on the final day of the 2022/23 Bundesliga season back in May, just a few months after Julian Nagelsmann was given the proverbial boot.

As for Brazzo, he was still under contract with Bayern through the summer of 2026, but his contract has now been officially terminated by the club, per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg. Plettenberg also reports that Bayern’s former sporting director will be given a severance payment by the club of roughly €6-8m as the contract has been terminated, officially closing the curtain on his era in Bayern’s front office.

Club president Herbert Hainer confirmed the news and said that the whole process of Kahn and Brazzo’s sacking went “smoothly” on the final day of last season in Cologne.

“We have mutually agreed to terminate the contract with Hasan Salihamidzic. As at the last game in Koln and at our title celebrations, everything went very smoothly during these talks. Hasan has achieved a lot with FC Bayern and won the biggest titles, as a player, a sporting director and board member. He will always be a part of FC Bayern,” Hainer said, per Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia).

As one chapter of Bayern’s front office officially closes, a new one has already begun. Brazzo was certainly responsible for bringing a handful of top talents to the club during his time as sporting director. While last season was collectively disappointing for a handful of reasons, it’d be hard to see Salihamidzic’s legacy at Bayern in his front office capacity viewed as a failure as a whole.