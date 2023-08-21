Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Manchester United battling for PSG’s Marco Verratti?; Liverpool eyeing Leroy Sané and Ryan Gravenberch?; Benjamin Pavard wants Inter Milan move; Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo to FC Barcelona?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich and Manchester United are reportedly both taking a long look at Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti:

L’Équipe are reporting that Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown an interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti (30), who is free to leave the club this summer. Plenty of departures are expected from PSG between now and the end of the window. One of those is expected to be veteran midfielder Verratti, who has been at the club for over a decade. The Italian international has been told by Luis Campos and Luis Enrique that he is surplus to requirements, and finding a new club is therefore a priority. He was left out of PSG’s squad to face Toulouse FC on Saturday. Verratti already has an agreement in place with Al Ahli, however, the Saudi side are yet to find an agreement with PSG. However, there is also interest around Europe. Notably, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both displayed an interest in Verratti in the past few days. L’Équipe add that a move to Manchester United “cannot be ruled out.” Les Parisiens believe that a deal could be done around the €60m mark.

It still seems totally unlikely that Bayern Munich would be eyeing Verratti, but this is not the first time we have heard the rumor. However, it is hard to believe this is a situation of “where there is smoke there is fire.”

Over the course of his career, Verratti has played as a defensive midfielder 107 times, but he is best know for his work as a No. 8 — a position already well-stocked in Bavaria.

We saw that FC Barcelona was interested in Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané over the weekend, but now it appears that Liverpool FC could also want the Germany international:

Liverpool are reportedly considering Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sané as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah. Football Transfers claim that the former Manchester City star is an option for the Reds in their long-term plan to replace Salah, who could be off to Saudi Arabia in 2024. With Federico Chiesa also an option for Liverpool, Sané to many Anfield supporters would be an odd option given his strong links to City, with the winger even having a tattoo of his former club on his back.

Bayern Munich is set for its Bundesliga opener, but there are still many questions that are unanswered when it comes to the squad.

How much longer will Manuel Neuer be out of action? How will Thomas Tuchel settle on playing his center-back trio? Is Benjamin Pavard going to leave before the window ends? Is Thomas Müller going to spend the season picking up scrap minutes?

Yeah, there is a lot going on. Let’s not waste any more time and get right down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Looking at the potential transfer situations of Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch.

A look at what is going on with the goalkeeper situation and why Bayern Munich seems poised to ride it out with Sven Ulreich until Neuer is healthy.

Exploring whether or not Müller has a role on this season’s squad.

How hyped are you for Harry Kane?

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard seems set on a move to Italy:

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has ‘definitely chosen’ Inter Milan amid Manchester United’s interest in signing him, according to Corriere dello Sport (page 13). The 27-year-old has less than 11 months remaining on his current contract and he has no plans of putting pen-to-paper on an extension. Inter are currently in formal talks with Bayern, and Pavard prefers to join them. The Frenchman recently liked a post on Inter Milan’s Instagram account before following them. He has ‘definitely chosen’ the Nerazzurri as his next destination, but the Serie A outfit have yet to finalise a transfer fee.

It looks like Liverpool is working hard to get Ryan Gravenberch, but Bayern Munich is still unsure of whether or not it wants to let the midfielder go:

Ryan Gravenberch, the Dutch sensation, has been making headlines recently. Both Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly vying for the midfielder’s signature. Despite his talent, Gravenberch has found himself sidelined at Bayern Munich, leading to rumours of his discontent. Reports suggest that Liverpool’s chief scout, Dave Fallows, has been in Germany, gathering intel on the former Ajax player. A £20 million bid from Liverpool is anticipated, but Bayern’s hesitance to part with Gravenberch, especially this late in the window, might be a stumbling block.

Bayern Munich won 0-4 and all is right in the world and Thomas Tuchel will win the treble! Well, not quite.....and we will explain why in this podcast. Rayyan and Samrin discuss the following on this show:

Leon Goretzka’s performance and why Thomas Tuchel almost had to play him.

The disjointed performances the attack continues to produce which brings the spotlight on.....

.....Jamal Musiala for all the wrong reasons and Thomas Müller for all the right reasons.

A word on Leroy Sané and another on Noussair Mazraoui.

Many words on the goalkeeping situation and what Sven Ulreich did (and didn’t) do well

Harry Kane’s performance — what the Englishman did right and what he needs to improve upon.

Whether this performance helps Thomas Tuchel’s case moving forward.

Upcoming fixtures which will test Bayern

Could Mathys Tel becoming a starter?

Who should be the center-back pairing for Bayern?

A word on Benjamin Pavard and whether he is actually leaving.

Former Bayern Munich defender Joao Cancelo could be getting closer to taking a loan to FC Barcelona:

Barcelona have reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo on an initial loan.

Early on Sunday, we saw that Real Madrid could make a play for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte:

Real Madrid could make an approach for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte as cover for Eder Militao, even though Carlo Ancelotti has said that recruiting isn’t the plan.

However, by the end of the day, Laporte seemed ready for a move to Al Nassr: