How does Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper target Daniel Peretz compare to Manuel Neuer?

Bayern Munich are currently trying to get a deal for Maccabi Tel Aviv goalkeeper Daniel Peretz. If the player is signed, he will have big shoes to fill: Manuel Neuer’s. But how does Peretz compare to the sweeper-keeper pioneer? We will now compare the stats of both goalkeepers at the same age (Peretz is now 23 but was aged 22 last season, so we will use Neuer’s stats from 2008/09, when Neuer was also 22 in his Schalke days).

Peretz played seven games for Maccabi Tel Aviv last season and kept a clean sheet in four of them. He has also conceded seven in the three games where he was bested by an attacker, averaging a goal conceded per game. Neuer in 2008/09 played in 32 games across all competitions, recording 11 shutouts and conceding 26 goals. An average of 0.81 goals conceded, 0.19 better than Peretz.

Although Peretz’ games was a small sample size to use, it looks like he’s decent with his feet (one of Bayern’s criteria in looking for a Neuer replacement which, again, Peretz isn’t). Peretz has completed 215 passes out of 304 (70.7%); 44/44 short passes, 113/116 medium passes (15-30 yd passes), and 58/144 long passes (these stats are from the 2021/22 season). Out of the 304 passes Peretz attempted, 235 were live passes and 69 were dead balls (13 of which are free kicks).

If you wanted an update on where things stand between the two clubs, it appears there is some haggling going on over the transfer fee:

There remains a gap in valuation between Bayern and Maccabi Tel Aviv for Daniel Peretz. The Israeli club want a fee of over €7m fixed plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage. Bayern are unwilling to pay that. An attempt will be made to bridge the gap. The Germans have other… pic.twitter.com/2y2RMalhJQ — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 20, 2023

If a deal can be worked out, it looks like Bayern have themselves a keeper. Literally and figuratively!

