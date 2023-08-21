Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen comments on signing a new No. 6

The Bundesliga season has kicked off, but the transfer window is open for just a little while longer. As Bayern Munich begin to juggle the competitive demands of the season, time is running out for any last-minute reinforcements.

The burning question: will Bayern add a new central defensive midfielder?

Club CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen weighed in...vaguely.

“We have our transfer committee, that’s well known,” Dreesen said after Bayern’s 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday (via @iMiaSanMia). “We’re totally honest with each other in this transfer committee. I think we currently have a fantastic team with excellent individual players who can also work collectively.

“[Manager Thomas Tuchel] also said we want to get better. There’s nothing to be said against that. The transfer window is open for another 14 days. It won’t be over until September 1st. Let’s see what we can do until then.”

Sounds like a club very much in the hunt. On the other hand, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka both did very well for themselves, didn’t they?

