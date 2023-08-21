Why Kingsley Coman rejected Saudi Pro League clubs to stay at Bayern Munich

Unprecedented transfer fees are pretty much synonymous with each and every transfer window that now passes and the bar seems to be getting perpetually raised, redefining the market as we know it. This summer has been no different and there’s been a mini exodus of sorts of players going to the Saudi Pro League for big-money offers; even players that really aren’t near the age of retirement. Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, though, was one of the players not enticed by a big offer to jump ship to the Middle East.

Per information from Tz’s Philipp Kessler and as we covered here, Coman turned down offers from two of the Saudi Pro League’s “biggest four” clubs, though he did not name who, exactly, those clubs were. The offers were in the arena of €65m and €45m net per year on contracts that would’ve kept him at either respective club until the summer of 2026.

Per Kessler, the French winger immediately turned down the offers from the Saudi clubs and he wouldn’t even consider an offer upwards of 100-million euros to leave Bayern for the Middle East. It was a clear statement from Coman and also for Bayern.

While it would only be speculation, it’s safe to assume that two of the clubs were two of Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal, and/or Al-Ittihad, as those three clubs have been buying players left and right from Europe’s top five leagues. Bayern Munich just recently made a deal of their own with the Saudi Pro League, having sold Sadio Mane to Al-Nassr for around 30-million euros, just one season after he joined from Liverpool.

With Coman’s swift refusal to leave Bayern for the Saudi Pro League, his name won’t be added to a laundry list of players that have received big money to leave their top flight European clubs, respectively.

Some of the prominent players that have made the switch:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Sadio Mane (Al Nassr)

Marcelo Brozovic (Al Nassr)

Riyad Mahrez (Al Ahli)

Allan Saint-Maximin (Al Ahli)

Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli)

Eduard Mendy (al Ahli)

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Al Hilal)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal)

Ruben Neves (Al Hilal)

*And this list could still yet grow before the European summer transfer window closes.

But…why? What made Coman so different? After winning so many titles already in his career — including almost every major trophy available for club and country?

Maybe, it was the need to continue to play at the highest possible level or maybe money just isn’t everything to Coman, but rejecting life-changing amounts of cash in favor club loyalty and a desire to compete among the world’s best is absolutely something Coman should be commended for.

Admittedly, Coman has not always been the most mature player or made the best decisions, but this could be an example of growth as a player and an athlete.

Perhaps, if Coman has learned anything during his time in Bavaria, it is what football should really be about — and not just a career that provides the opportunity to reel in millions — or billions — of euros.