Official: Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanišić off to Leverkusen on one-year loan deal

Hopefully he can get enough game time in Leverkusen to make the loan worthwhile.

Bayern Munich’s summer of hectic transfer business is not over yet. Keen-eyed Bayern fans will have noticed that defender Josip Stanišić was not in the squad for Bayern’s opening Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen, with reports of a loan move to fellow Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen surfacing soon after.

And now it is official.

Bayern Munich officially confirmed the loan departure of Josip Stanišić via their official website, stating that Stanišić will join Leverkusen “until the end of the season.” There is no mention of a buy option or obligation for the 23-year-old in this statement. This is backed up by CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen stating that he will go on loan “until next summer.”

Additionally, Dreesen stated that “in order to develop further at the highest level, [Stanišić needs continuous game time,” which seems to be the main motivation for the loan. One has to wonder how much game time Stanišić will get with Jeremie Frimpong a regular starter on the right, but there has to be a plan in place.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are full of praise for the Croatian international. “Stanišić is experienced in the Bundesliga and the Champions League, he is smart, technically strong, two footed and versatile,” Leverkusen’s sporting director Simon Rolfes explained.

