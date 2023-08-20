Why Bayern Munich’s loan deal with Bayer Leverkusen for Josip Stanišić is the right move

It is hard to find anyone who does not like versatile Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanišić.

The young Croatian made his first impression at Bayern Munich late in the 2020/21 season and almost instantly became a fan favorite for his ability to adapt so quickly to the first team environment.

Along the way, Stanišić has had some absolutely outstanding performances for both club and country — including pocketing Kylian Mbappe for Croatia and a phenomenal turn as a center-back in a back three for Julian Nagelsmann last season against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rightly, fans were ecstatic about a player who made the move to Bayern Munich’s U-17 side and progressed through the ranks from there.

Stanišić is athletic, smart, and flexible with how he can be used. One thing he has not always been, however, is consistent.

In some appearances, the Croatian has been prone to mistakes on the ball or with his positioning. Granted, being moved around so much at a young age probably has prevented him from mastering any one position, but the 23-year-old needs to find a way avoid the peaks and valleys in favor of a more steady set of performances.

Josip Stanišić has arrived in Leverkusen for his medical check [ @BILD_Bayer04]pic.twitter.com/Jlpbr9w7ax — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 20, 2023

Moreover, some fans are a bit anxious with letting Stanišić walk away due to the uncertain situation surrounding Benjamin Pavard, who is being heavily courted by both Manchester United and Inter Milan.

The loan to Bayer Leverkusen should help provide that. In addition, Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso should be able to help Stanišić decipher exactly what he is. A right-back? A left-back? A wing-back? A center-back? A defensive midfielder?

Right now, Stanišić could be any one of those positions.

And while many of us at BFW probably overrate him a bit (Editor’s Note: It’s me, I absolutely overrate him a little), this loan should represent the chance for Stanišić to prove exactly who he is as a player — and what role works best for him.

That opportunity likely would not have come at Bayern Munich and Alonso should be a trusted caretaker to help the Bavarians know and understand exactly what the Croatian can be in the future.