FC Barcelona poised to pounce on Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sané in 2024

According to a report from Bild’s Christian Falk, Tobi Altschäffl, and Nico Linner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sané could have a very prominent suitor next summer in FC Barcelona.

Sané, who bagged a brace in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Friday, is comfortable under Thomas Tuchel, but the Germany international will not be making a decision on his future until next summer — just a year before his contract expires:

Barcelona have shown interest in Leroy Sané, but the player made a conscious decision to stay in Munich this summer. Sané is happy and motivated under Thomas Tuchel. The latter made changing Sané’s fortunes at Bayern a personal task for him since he took charge 5 months ago. The German international will make a decision on his future next summer depending on how this season goes.

Bayern Munich will have to weigh what to do with Sané. As of now, it looks like the club would be inclined to ink the winger to a new deal. The 27-year-old has certainly matured and become a more well-rounded player since leaving Manchester City, but it will be interesting to see if an offer from Barca would cause him to leap from his comfort zone.

