Daily Schmankerl: Joshua Kimmich a fan of having Harry Kane at Bayern Munich; Manchester City chasing Dani Olmo; Manchester United, Inter Milan battling for Benjamin Pavard; FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen eyeing next deal; and MORE!

It was easy to see what Harry Kane brought to Bayern Munich’s attack on Friday against Werder Bremen, but it is another thing to hear it — especially from a player within the club holding the stature of Joshua Kimmich.

Kimmich had some takes on Kane.

“He is very good for our game because he’s a player who can both finish and put the other players in the limelight. I think our other attacking players will benefit a lot from Harry because he’s not a striker who just finishes, but also sets the stage for the others, as we saw with Leroy (Sané)’s goal. He will give the others more space because the opponents have to focus on him due to his very big quality. Overall, he will do us a lot of good,” Kimmich told kicker.

Kane’s presence should — in theory — make it a little easier for the midfielders to get involved in the attack without leaving the defense too exposed. Knowing the proclivity that players like Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer have for getting up into the play, perhaps Kimmich is one of the players most happy to have a world class striker back on board in Bavaria.

Manchester United feels it has an advantage in dueling with Inter Milan over Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard:

Manchester United and Inter Milan are fighting to hire the services of Benjamin Pavard and the Red Devils have more financial power to complete the deal. As per today’s version of Corriere dello Sport (news image provided below), taking advantage of the competition for the Frenchman, Bayern Munich have raised the asking price. The Rome based news outlet have mentioned that initially, the Bavarians were asking for a fee of 35 million euros. Now, they are demanding a price of 40 million euros (£34.2m) for the Les Bleus defender. It is reported that Man Utd have made Bayern aware they are ready to agree the £34.2m fee required to secure the signing of Pavard. However, first, they need to sort out the future of Harry Maguire. CdS claim the Red Devils feel they can eventually persuade the England international to leave this summer. The famous media outlet state Inter Milan cannot match the figure of £34.2m that Man Utd are ready to offer but they have hope due to the ongoing Maguire saga and because time is running out in the transfer window. Nevertheless, Bayern are resigned to losing Pavard as the World Cup winning player made it evident he wants to leave this summer. Who will end up signing the decorated and versatile defender? We shall see.

While Manchester United might have an edge on Inter Milan at the moment, what the Red Devils do not have is a meeting with Bayern Munich to talk about Pavard. Per Fabrizio Romano, Inter Milan is set for talks with the Bavarians today:

Inter and Bayern will discuss again on Sunday for Benjamin Pavard deal. New round of talks scheduled. ⚫️



Pavard keeps pushing: he wants to join Inter as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/kZlMJqYWZy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2023

Bayern Munich is set for its Bundesliga opener, but there are still many questions that are unanswered when it comes to the squad.

How much longer will Manuel Neuer be out of action? How will Thomas Tuchel settle on playing his center-back trio? Is Benjamin Pavard going to leave before the window ends? Is Thomas Müller going to spend the season picking up scrap minutes?

Yeah, there is a lot going on. Let’s not waste any more time and get right down to it. This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Looking at the potential transfer situations of Pavard and Ryan Gravenberch.

A look at what is going on with the goalkeeper situation and why Bayern Munich seems poised to ride it out with Sven Ulreich until Neuer is healthy.

Exploring whether or not Müller has a role on this season’s squad.

How hyped are you for Harry Kane?

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta could be in some hot water just ahead of a potential move to Manchester City:

BREAKING:



The investigation started from a bet on Paquetá's yellow card in West Ham's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, on March 12, for the Premier League.



The Brazilian midfielder took the yellow in the 24th minute of the second half.



Initial analysis showed that on that day… pic.twitter.com/6arVzmDe5N — West Ham (C)entral (@WestHam_Central) August 18, 2023

Give Me Sport added more context to the news:

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta is being investigated by the FA for breaching betting rules, which has halted his transfer to Manchester City and could lead to his exclusion from the Brazil squad. Paqueta remains adamant that he has not bet on himself, but allegations concern bets on him being awarded a yellow card. Social media has highlighted suspicious incidents where Paqueta has been booked. The timing of the investigation is unfortunate, as Paqueta was on the verge of securing a move to Manchester City. West Ham may now be reluctant to do a deal, but if the issue is resolved quickly, a transfer could still happen.

Germany international Marc-André ter Stegen looks like he could be extending his stay with FC Barcelona:

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is set to commit his future to the club by signing a contract extension running until 2028.

Could RB Leipzig lose yet another major player this summer?

Maybe.

With Kevin De Bruyne out for an extended period, Manchester City could be looking at Dani Olmo to help bolster its ranks:

City could rival Paris Saint-Germain for the signing of RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo.

Bayern Munich won 0-4 and all is right in the world and Thomas Tuchel will win the treble! Well, not quite.....and we will explain why in this podcast. Rayyan and Samrin discuss the following on this show: