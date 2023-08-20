Germany’s All or Nothing series will debut on September 8th...and it looks like straight fire

As much as everyone is trying to block out Germany’s woeful showing at the World Cup in Qatar under former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick, it happened...and Amazon Prime was there to document it for posterity with another edition of its All or Nothing series.

We all know how it ended for Germany, but the journey of how it got there should be a fascinating watch. The trailer below is explosive in the kind of detail that it presents and if it just a taste of what the show will be like, the meal should absolutely be fulfilling:

These types of shows are always a risk for the subjects. Of course, Germany had internal and external strife to deal with at the World Cup and — as the trailer was able to show in even a brief snippet — there was a mental effect on the squad and its coaching staff.

We will be covering this in depth upon its release...and we know you will all have takes on it as well. When the times comes...let’s discuss!

Looking for some talk on Bayern Munich and its chances for this season? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below: