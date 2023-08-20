Report: Bayern Munich looked at Bernd Leno to solve goalkeeper issue

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich considered bringing in a grizzled veteran of the Bundesliga, the Premier League, and the German national team to help stabilize things until Manuel Neuer was fully healthy — Bernd Leno.

Leno, who starred as a youth player for VfB Stuttgart before moving on professionally to play for Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal FC, and Fulham, would have been an option for the Bavarians if not for the required price tag and a questionable willingness to eventually sit behind Manuel Neuer:

Bernd Leno was one of the names discussed at Bayern’s transfer committee. But the problem was that he’d be significantly more expensive, while a loan deal with an option to buy was not the optimal solution for both parties.

Bayern Munich clearly was exploring all potential options to bring in, but it seems like Leno ultimately had a few things working against him.

