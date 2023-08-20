 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The Postgame Show is LIVE - Get our takes on Bayern Munich's big win over Werder Bremen!

Filed under:

Thomas Müller has set a new record in Bayern Munich’s win over Werder Bremen

Long live the king that is Thomas Müller.

By R.I.P. London Teams
/ new
SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga
Signature look of superiority
Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich have shaken off the Supercup blues as they put out a magnificent performance to down Werder Bremen by four goals to nil. Goals from debutant Harry Kane (he got an assist too!), Mathys Tel, and a brace from Leroy Sané were on display today. The Bavarians needed this after what happened last week against RB Leipzig (come to think of it, nothing happened last week just Kane arriving).

Thomas Müller started on the bench today as he just came back from a minor knock but was introduced as a second half substitute. By doing so, he has become the first player in Bayern’s history to play in 16 (!!) seasons (stretching from the 2008/09 season):

This is a huge milestone for the Raumdeuter as his longevity and football IQ is unparalleled. Müller can definitely play until he’s well past 40 (and stick a couple past FC Barcelona); if not, he can become Bayern’s coach.

Want more discussion of the game? Then check out our post-game podcast! Catch it below or on Spotify:

As always, we appreciate all the support!

In This Stream

Werder Bremen vs Bayern Munich: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 18 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works