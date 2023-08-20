Thomas Müller has set a new record in Bayern Munich’s win over Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich have shaken off the Supercup blues as they put out a magnificent performance to down Werder Bremen by four goals to nil. Goals from debutant Harry Kane (he got an assist too!), Mathys Tel, and a brace from Leroy Sané were on display today. The Bavarians needed this after what happened last week against RB Leipzig (come to think of it, nothing happened last week just Kane arriving).

Thomas Müller started on the bench today as he just came back from a minor knock but was introduced as a second half substitute. By doing so, he has become the first player in Bayern’s history to play in 16 (!!) seasons (stretching from the 2008/09 season):

16 – Thomas Müller has appeared in 16 different Bundesliga seasons for FC Bayern, becoming the first player to achieve that feat in the club’s history. Eternal. @esmuellert_ pic.twitter.com/BP9jrvS1Nh — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) August 18, 2023

This is a huge milestone for the Raumdeuter as his longevity and football IQ is unparalleled. Müller can definitely play until he’s well past 40 (and stick a couple past FC Barcelona); if not, he can become Bayern’s coach.

