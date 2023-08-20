Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer racing to a return?

Bayern Munich have opened the first two games of their 2023/24 season with Sven Ulreich in goal as regular #1 Manuel Neuer continues his recovery from a gruesome injury sustained last winter.

But it’s sounding more and more like Neuer is now, finally, closing in on his return.

“We’re happy that Manuel is on a much faster path than we thought a few weeks ago,” confirmed CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen for DAZN after Bayern’s 4-0 win over Werder Bremen on Friday (via @iMiaSanMia). “That’s the good thing about it. We’ve reconsidered a bit by wanting to get a younger keeper for the longer term, and definitely count on Manuel. I’m sure he’ll be back in team training sooner than we thought.”

Ulreich has filled in admirably thus far, despite a tough 0-3 loss in the DFL-Supercup to RB Leipzig. Bayern’s next test will be Sunday at home against Augsburg.

And for Neuer — who has been out since after the FIFA Men’s World Cup last December — it will be a matter of how quickly he can get up to speed again once healthy.

