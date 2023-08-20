Pini Zahavi played a role in Harry Kane’s transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham

If you have been a Bayern Munich fan for at least a few years now, you have certainly heard of the agent Pini Zahavi. He represents world class footballers across Europe’s top five leagues such as Robert Lewandowski, Christopher Nkunku, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and he also represented David Alaba when he moved from Bayern to Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness had famously labelled Zahavi to be a “greedy piranha” at one point during the 2020/21 season when the agent was asking for a large commission fee when Bayern was trying to extend Alaba’s contract. It’s worth noting that he was also involved in helping broker Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain that saw the Israeli agent pocket a substantial commission check.

There’s also a bit of a sour taste in Bayern’s mouth from when Lewandowski made the decision to replace his previous agent with Zahavi, right around the same time he was being heavily shopped around. Years ago, there were genuine fears that Zahavi was going to try to seal a move to Real Madrid for Lewandowski, as the Polish ace had been critical of the club’s front office, saying that they dont buy talents of a high enough caliber.

As fate would have it, Zahavi actually played a bit of a role in getting the Harry Kane deal over the line for Bayern. Per information from Sport Bild (via @iMiaSanMia), Zahavi acted as an intermediary of sorts between Bayern and Tottenham as he has a close working relationship with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. It’s generally understood that Levy’s demands were a big part of the reason why the transfer deal took so long to finalize in addition to Kane making sure his brother and father were paid agent’s fees for the transfer getting done.

Earlier in the summer, Zahavi had expressed his confidence in the deal getting done based off of what he knows about Levy. Ultimately, in the end, he was right. “I’ve known Daniel Levy for around 25 years. From my many years of experience and our friendship, I can say: yes, it can be very hard to deal with him. But if Bayern know how to deal with him, they can find a solution,” he had said (as per Az’s Philipp Kessler via @iMiaSanMia).