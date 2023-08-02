 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Manchester United to intensify pursuit of Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka as Thomas Tuchel hedges on his role

Could Leon Goretzka move on from Bayern Munich?

Liverpool FC v Bayern München - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

As Bayern Munich finished off its tour of Asia with a 4-3 win over Liverpool FC, the match was yet another contest where Leon Goretzka started on the bench.

According to manager Thomas Tuchel, it is much ado about nothing.

“Some other players didn’t start too. It’s a decision we have to make. I already said that we’re quickly looking for a starting lineup, a core team. He (Goretzka) did very well when he came on, nothing more to say,” Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Goretzka, that could sound a bit ominous, especially given the existing perception that Tuchel is not a huge fan of the Germany international. Goretzka has sat behind Joshua Kimmich and newcomer Konrad Laimer for most of this preseason, including at the start of each match during the team’s tour of Asia.

Per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United could seek to capitalize on the situation:

Manchester United are planning to intensify their efforts for Leon Goretzka. The midfielder could still have to leave Bayern this summer, although his desire is to stay.

Given Kimmich’s confusion about what his status is within the roster and Laimer’s so-so start with the club, selling off Goretzka now could prove to be a risky proposition.

