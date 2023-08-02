“Pure emotion”: Bayern Munich’s Frans Krätzig reacts to dream winner vs. Liverpool

Who was that lifting the Singapore Trophy at the end of Bayern Munich’s preseason friendly contest with Liverpool FC? Why, none other than the 20-year-old man of the match and man of the hour, Frans Krätzig.

The campus talent came on in the 61st minute and had himself a whale of a game. Confident, smooth, and decisive, Krätzig showed up prominently in the highlights with his energetic substitute display.

“It was pure emotion. I’m very happy and glad that I got the opportunity to show myself on the tour. The past 10 days have been superb,” Krätzig enthused after the match (as captured by FCBayern.com, via @iMiaSanMia).

A left-back and midfielder for Bayern’s reserve teams, Krätzig didn’t look at all out of place on the big stage, a mix of senior players and top campus talents around him. His decisiveness stood out as he pulled the strings high up the pitch and in the half-spaces.

In the 74th minute, he drove and fed Arijon Ibrahimović for what was almost a hockey assist to Ryan Gravenberch but for Allison’s save. Not content with ‘nearly’, Krätzig capped off his performance with a stoppage time winner — burning Liverpool center-backs Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konaté for pace down the wing and then collecting Matthijs de Ligt’s long pass first time on the volley. This time he beat the Brazilian keeper, his sensational shot rifling into the back of the net while Allison stood rooted to the spot.

“That came out spontaneously,” Krätzig said (as captured by Tz’s Manuel Bonke, via @iMiaSanMia). “I didn’t see any other way when you have two such world-class centre-backs behind you. Either the shot goes to the sky or in the net. Luckily this time it went in.”

More than luck was surely at play, though. Krätzig wasn’t even done there, his industriousness the architect of two more threatening shots on goal — in the same passage of play — before the final whistle blew.

It was a head-turning performance from the young man, and Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich recognized Krätzig by handing him the trophy after the match to lift as his teammates cheered around him.

It’ll be a moment Krätzig won’t soon forget.