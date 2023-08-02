Matthijs de Ligt satisfied after Bayern Munich’s thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt might only be 23-years-old, but he has been around long enough to know that a preseason tour can either be a grind that wears down a team ahead of the season — or it can be a productive period used to help a team gel in preparation for a strong campaign.

For De Ligt, Bayern Munich’s jaunt in Asia was extremely worthwhile and the team’s exciting 4-3 victory over Liverpool FC was the icing on the cake to a great excursion.

“I think we had a good game and can be satisfied. We have a good team and I think you could see that today. It wasn’t an easy game against good opponents. It’s nice to see that the integration of the new players is working so well,” said De Ligt (as captured by FCBayern.com).

Bayern Munich will now head back to Germany to prepare for the DFL-Supercup against RB Leipzig. The Bavarians could still make a few major acquisitions to round out the roster, but the foundation has been built for the season. Any fortification to that structure would still be welcome, though.