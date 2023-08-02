Is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich irked by Thomas Tuchel’s desire for a new holding midfielder?

Bayern Munich has been linked to a few defensive midfielders over the summer, but now it appears that manager Thomas Tuchel is making his first big push to bring in a player at that position since the club whiffed on convincing former West Ham star Declan Rice to spurn Arsenal FC in favor of Bavaria.

According to Sky Sport journalist, Tuchel is making his move, but the club might not be as eager as the coach to start making offers on anyone:

Thomas Tuchel wants a „holding six“. But this search is currently not a priority for the club. Because of #Kane & #Walker!



➡️ #Tchouameni, interesting profile. But currently not feasible. Neither as a permanent deal, nor as a loan.



➡️ Edson #Alvarez was offered to Bayern but… pic.twitter.com/zJBzKi0EmB — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 2, 2023

After Bayern Munich’s enthralling 4-3 win over Liverpool FC in Singapore, current holding midfielder (by name, but maybe not by playing style), Joshua Kimmich, was asked what he thought about Tuchel wanting a new player at the position. Kimmich appeared to be dumbfounded, said he was a No. 6, and ended the interview.

If you want to muddy the waters even more, Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl captured some thoughts from Matthijs de Ligt on whether or not the team needed a player, who could truly play the position in the traditional sense:

Does Bayern need a holding midfielder?



Matthijs de Ligt: "We don't have that now, that's the truth. If you have a holding #6, that's nice. If you don't have one, you have to work with other types of players."



[@altobelli13] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 2, 2023

Now, it is up to the squad planners and the coaching staff to figure out how to proceed. How that affects Kimmich — if at all — remains to be seen.