Match awards from Bayern Munich’s exhilarating 4-3 win over Liverpool

Well, that was a wild game.

Bayern Munich played their penultimate preseason game in Singapore against Liverpool FC before heading back to Germany. Goals from Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Josip Stanisic, and Frans Kratzig cancelled out goals from Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk, and Luis Diaz to pip the Merseyside team to the win. Who stood out today?!

Jersey Swap: Luis Diaz

After watching the game, none of the Liverpool players actually stood out. Yes, they scored two goals but that was down to Bayern possibly being jetlagged; the team took a while to get their bearings and finally woke up later on.

As this was being written, Luis Diaz goes and scores to make it 3-2. To be fair to him he has been up and down the right working his socks off and reaps the fruit of his hard labor by getting on the scoresheet.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

It looks like the Canadian is starting to find his groove again. The 22-year-old FC Bayern “Roadrunner” has rebounded from his iffy outing against Kawasaki Frontale a few days ago and pocketed Mohamed Salah, preventing the Egyptian from doing anything of note. This is a much-welcomed return to form from Davies, who continues to haggle with Bayern over a contract.

Der Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

Goretzka has looked alright in this game, most notably getting the better of Darwin Nunez in a challenge by bodying the Uruguayan. Considering that neither Joshua Kimmich nor Konrad Laimer stood out, Goretzka gets this award.

Der Bomber: Kingsley Coman

The Frenchman was subbed on at half-time and has made a good impression by being active in attack and managed to send Andy Robertson and another Liverpool player to the shops.

Meisters of the Match: Josip Stanisic and Frans Kratzig

The versatile Croatian has bagged two goals in two games now, if that isn’t a sign to call off Kyle Walker’s move from Manchester City no one knows what will. As for Kratzig, it was a rocket into the top corner that got Bayern the win and even got MOTM afterwards. What an introduction from Kratzig!