Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

After a loss to Manchester City and a disappointing performance against Kawasaki Frontale, Bayern Munich fans hope to see a reaction from the squad as they’re set to take on Liverpool FC in the final proper preseason friendly scheduled this year.

Coach Thomas Tuchel noted that the heat of the Asian summer is affecting his players, but that’s no excuse for the languid performances we’ve seen these past couple of weeks. Of major concern is the attack — without a talisman like Thomas Muller and no recognized first team striker, the Bavarians have scored just twice in the last two games. The coach will want to work on that before Harry Kane arrives — imagine the embarrassment if your 100 million euro striker can’t get any chances to pounce on.

Match Info

Location: Singapore National Stadium, Singapore

Time: 7:30 pm local time, 7:30 am EST

TV/streaming: Find Your Country

