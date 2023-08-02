Jürgen Klopp perplexed by Sadio Mané’s failure at Bayern Munich

Liverpool FC coach Jürgen Klopp thought Sadio Mané was destined for success at Bayern Munich.

Something, however, got in the way of any potential achievements in Bavaria and Klopp cannot pinpoint why things went awry.

“I don’t know what went wrong, to be honest. I think Sadio left us on a high, in really good shape, world-class player, no shadow of a doubt. To fulfil your full potential I think everything has to fall in place pretty much,” Klopp said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “A bit of luck is helpful as well and that was obviously not the case. A bad injury in a horrible moment, the World Cup was gone. We all knew that would have an influence, because Sadio is a very proud man, and that he couldn’t lead his country at the WC was brutal for him.”

Mané is expected to move on to Al-Nassr where he will get a chance to revive his career. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will attempt to reinvest some of the cash into a transfer move for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.