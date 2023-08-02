 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt on Dutch connections with Liverpool’s players ahead of friendly

Hoi mensen!

By R.I.P. London Teams
Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt is one in a long list of Dutch players that turned out for the Bavarians; think Arjen Robben, Roy Makaay, Mark van Bommel, and so on. Now, Bayern will play against Liverpool in Singapore and the 2019 Champions League winners contains some of De Ligt’s international teammates:

I’ve been playing with Virgil in the NT for 5 years - he’s a role model and has achieved a lot. I also want to congratulate him on becoming the new captain. I also have good contact with Cody Gakpo. I’m happy he’s doing well there.

As you can see, Virgil van Dijk has been named Liverpool’s new captain after Jordan Henderson’s departure to Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq; Trent Alexander-Arnold has been named vice-captain.

In terms of the Bayern captaincy or team captains, De Ligt is certainly up there and would fit in that group.

