Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel and Matthijs de Ligt talk about Japan’s weather conditions

Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Kawasaki Frontale in preseason can be filed under “worse performances” as the Bavarians did not look sharp enough in that match. One of the suspected reasons is the temperature in Tokyo which may have affected the players’ gameplay. Coach Thomas Tuchel said that it wasn’t an excuse.

(Quotes are captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia):

“This is my third time here; the view is impressive. We had dinner with the staff. It’s a beautiful, clean, and very organized city. They are very friendly people who always want to help. We accept the weather conditions; they are not an excuse.”

Defender Matthijs de Ligt on the other hand confirmed that it was stifling in Tokyo:

“We trained here for the first time yesterday. It was extremely hot in Japan, the sun was shining all day. It was a bit cooler yesterday. We’re trying to train as well as possible and get the best out of it.”

Being an Asian who lives between the tropics and near the equator, I can attest to the extremely high temperatures; it’s probably not even the temperature that’s high and it’s just the heat index. Here where I am, the temperature only reads 39 or 40 degrees Celsius during summer, but the heat index goes up to 50.

Bayern take on Liverpool in Singapore for the third game of the Audi FCB Summer Tour.