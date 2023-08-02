 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Flagship Show Podcast has dropped! Check it out!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich might still try to nab Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni

The Bavarians are keeping an eye on the calendar and apparently think a chance might arise later in August.

By zippy86
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly
“Bayern is that way!”
Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Bayern Munich’s transfer window is still winding down, but the Bundesliga giants are still monitoring the market for a new number six. Manager Thomas Tuchel’s “ideal solution”? None other than Real Madrid superstar Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Per a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Aurélien Tchouaméni remains Thomas Tuchel’s ideal solution for the #6 position. There have been talks with the Frenchman’s camp, in which Bayern signalled they would also take him on loan if a sale was not an option this summer.

At the moment, not much speaks for a move, but the window remains open for another 4 weeks. The feeling within Bayern is that Tchouaméni could possibly become available late August due to the high level of competition in Real Madrid’s midfield. [@kerry_hau]

Tuchel sure is serious about getting a proper defensive midfielder to Bayern, isn’t he? It will remain to be seen where that leaves players such as Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer in the short term, and potential future midfield maestros as Ryan Gravenberch in the long term.

There is no way the Frenchman would be cheap, though. This is a relative youngster — still just 23 — signed from AS Monaco last summer for €80 million. He has a contract until 2028. He started the World Cup Final for France and took one of the penalties. To get him, Bayern would have to throw down.

It would be a move that shakes up and redefines the spine of the Bayern team for a generation.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 581 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works