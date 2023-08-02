Report: Bayern Munich might still try to nab Real Madrid’s Aurélien Tchouaméni

Bayern Munich’s transfer window is still winding down, but the Bundesliga giants are still monitoring the market for a new number six. Manager Thomas Tuchel’s “ideal solution”? None other than Real Madrid superstar Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Per a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Aurélien Tchouaméni remains Thomas Tuchel’s ideal solution for the #6 position. There have been talks with the Frenchman’s camp, in which Bayern signalled they would also take him on loan if a sale was not an option this summer. At the moment, not much speaks for a move, but the window remains open for another 4 weeks. The feeling within Bayern is that Tchouaméni could possibly become available late August due to the high level of competition in Real Madrid’s midfield. [@kerry_hau]

Tuchel sure is serious about getting a proper defensive midfielder to Bayern, isn’t he? It will remain to be seen where that leaves players such as Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer in the short term, and potential future midfield maestros as Ryan Gravenberch in the long term.

There is no way the Frenchman would be cheap, though. This is a relative youngster — still just 23 — signed from AS Monaco last summer for €80 million. He has a contract until 2028. He started the World Cup Final for France and took one of the penalties. To get him, Bayern would have to throw down.

It would be a move that shakes up and redefines the spine of the Bayern team for a generation.