2023 Women’s World Cup: August 2 daily game thread — South Africa vs. Italy; Argentina vs. Sweden; Jamaica vs. Brazil; Panama vs. France

It’s tight in Group F. Jamaica lead Brazil by 4 points to 3, but the Brazilians have a chance to seize qualification with a win. France, meanwhile, have to be favorites against goal-less Panama and have the inside track to securing top seed.

Meanwhile, Sweden boast one of the perfect records of the tournament so far, and they’ve sure been playing like it. Second-place Italy have 3 points while South Africa and Argentina have a point apiece. Going to be tough for Argentina to make it out of this group.

Today’s lineup

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy | 3:00 AM EST

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden | 3:00 AM EST

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil | 6:00 AM EST

Group F: Panama vs. France | 6:00 AM EST

TV/Streaming: Fox/FS1 (US); NBC Universo/Peacock (US - Spanish); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

