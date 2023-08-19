Report: Bayern Munich to send Josip Stanisic on loan to Bayer Leverkusen

The Bayern Munich squad has undergone massive changes off late. Attack, midfield and defense alike have seen huge arrivals and departures, but it is the defense that has truly changed the most. Lucas Hernandez made his way to Paris-Saint Germain and Benjamin Pavard could also be leaving sooner rather than later. The most recent player reported to leave Bayern is Josip Stanisic.

The Croatian defender has been nothing short of dependable and high-quality but game-time seems to be a prime issue. With Benjamin Pavard ahead of him on the roster, Stanisic often found himself on the bench. Therefore, the idea of a move was explored, and a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen was arranged by the Bayern bosses.

Per BILD and Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Josip Stanisic has reached a verbal agreement with Bayer Leverkusen and will be undergoing a medical check this weekend, ahead of the move. The loan will not include the option to buy.

The front office members continue to have an excellent relationship with Bayern legend Xabi Alonso, current manager at Leverkusen, and hence felt that Stanisic would highly benefit from Alonso’s coaching. The club’s future plans involve the Croatian and he is highly valued by them. It has been reported by Sport1 that though Leverkusen were keen on buying the 23-year old, it was not possible since the Bayern management believes he could be a regular starter at the soonest.

Alonso’s desires for a more defensively-minded full-back than Jeremie Frimpong and a replacement for Piero Hincapie have now been satisfied by Stanisic. Hincapie injured his metatarsal and therefore wouldn’t be back until September. It is also noteworthy that Hincapie is a highly valued defender and has interest from Premier League teams like Liverpool and could potentially leave soon, hence the club’s interest in buying Stanisic.