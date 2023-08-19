Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard to push for Inter Milan move

The news that just broke right after Bayern Munich dispatching Werder Bremen 4-0 in the Bundesliga opener is that Benjamin Pavard was made to stay at the club. The 28-year-old Frenchman nearly moved to Manchester United but fell through after Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham United failed to materialize. Inter Milan is the other club in the Pavard sweepstakes, but they must up their offer if they want their man:

Benjamin Pavard and his management will continue to push for a move to Inter in the coming days. If the Italians improve their bid, an agreement could still be reached. Bayern want €30m + €5m add-ons. Pavard has made it clear internally several times that he wants to leave. What annoys him is that the club had already given him verbal approval to leave back in May, although at the time it was Hasan Salihamidžić. – Sport1’s Kerry Hau as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

The report said that Pavard was irate that the club had already said it would allow him to leave back in May, during the last days of sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić. Back then, no one came forward with an offer. Now, two clubs have offers but Bayern wants to keep him now. There’s not much time left in the transfer window, so if Pavard wants to leave and Bayern don’t want him to, both parties need a decision now.

