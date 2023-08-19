Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Werder Bremen 0-4 Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich won 0-4 and all is right in the world and Thomas Tuchel will win the treble! Well, not quite.....and we will explain why in this podcast. Rayyan and Samrin discuss the following on this show:

Leon Goretzka’s performance and why Thomas Tuchel almost had to play him.

The disjointed performances the attack continues to produce which brings the spotlight on.....

.....Jamal Musiala for all the wrong reasons and Thomas Müller for all the right reasons.

A word on Leroy Sané and another on Noussair Mazraoui.

Many words on the goalkeeping situation and what Sven Ulreich did (and didn’t) do well

Harry Kane’s performance — what the Englishman did right and what he needs to improve upon.

Whether this performance helps Thomas Tuchel’s case moving forward.

Upcoming fixtures which will test Bayern

Could Mathys Tel becoming a starter?

Who should be the center-back pairing for Bayern?

A word on Benjamin Pavard and whether he is actually leaving.

