Amid transfer rumors, Josip Stanišić, Benjamin Pavard find futures tied after Bayern Munich bests Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich opened its Bundesliga season with a comfortable 4-0 win at Werder Bremen thanks to a brace from Leroy Sané and one goal a piece from Harry Kane and Mathys Tel.

The scoreline doesn’t do Bremen justice for how long they kept the scoreline 1-0 to Bayern, but in the end, the visitors just had too much firepower for the Die Grün-Weißen to deal with over the course of the 90+ minutes.

On the overall balance sheet, Bayern out-shot Bremen by 10 shots on frame to 1, but Bremen did a decent enough job to stay in the match and keep it 1-0 up until the 74th minute when Kane opened up his Bayern scoring account after a lovely pass from Kingsley Coman. By that point, Thomas Tuchel was afforded the opportunity to make some substitutions that were able to get in on the goals involvement, as Thomas Müller assisted Sané and Tel scored. There was, however, one substitute inexplicably not in the team.

Josip Stanišić wasn’t even listed in Bayern’s squad at all despite playing relatively regularly in Bayern’s preseason friendlies earlier this summer. Tuchel started with a back four of Alphonso Davies, Kim Min-jae, Dayot Upamecano, and Noussair Mazraoui; Matthijs de Ligt was the only defensive substitute to come on, while both Benjamin Pavard and Frans Krätzig were both on the bench.

Per Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl, there is concern that Stanišić could yet leave Bayern before the summer transfer window closes on September 1st — it’s not been ruled out by the club. His prospects are reportedly not looking too great under Tuchel, even though he had featured under him last season after Julian Nagelsmann had been sacked.

Altschäffl had even more information on the Croatian that was captured by @iMiaSanMia, which indicated that the youngster took being left out of the squad very hard:

Being left out of the squad today was a tough blow for Josip Stanišić. The defender is having a hard time under Thomas Tuchel. A loan/permanent move is possible in the next few days.

For Bayern, this could mean that depth at right-back could run quite scarce if both Pavard and Stanišić wind up leaving before the window closes. However, it appears that the futures of two players are tied.

Inter Milan’s interest in Pavard was soundly swatted away by the Bavarians:

It should be noted, however, that Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio is reporting that Inter Milan has not been formally rejected...yet:

#Calciomercato | @FCBayern coach Thomas #Tuchel wants Benjamin #Pavard to stay. However, @Inter was not informed of a final decision or closure by the Germans, nor were Pavard and his entourage. Therefore, there do not seem to be any definitive decisions by Bayern.

The Sport Bild duo of Altschäffl and Christian Falk think there still could be a way for Inter Milan to get Pavard, as well:

Inter are currently offering €25m plus €5m add-ons for Benjamin Pavard. Bayern want €30m guaranteed plus add-ons. Talks are complicated, but deal is not off yet [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 18, 2023

Depending on what happens with Pavard, Stanišić could be on his way out the door — and he will have options:

Benjamin #Pavard has to stay as revealed. Therefore Josip #Stanisic has the permission to leave the club now - as reported in our show tonight.



Several talks with clubs from and took place.



➡️ Leverkusen very interested as per @SZ - confirmed!

Been told that… pic.twitter.com/TCttOHBWdo — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 18, 2023

Benjamin #Pavard has to stay as revealed. Therefore Josip #Stanisic has the permission to leave the club now - as reported in our show tonight. Several talks with clubs from and took place. ➡️ Leverkusen very interested as per @SZ - confirmed! Been told that @Eintracht is also in the race for him! @SkySportDE

Bayer Leverkusen is also reportedly interested in Stanišić and this could be an intriguing move for the young Croatian if Pavard is truly staying in Munich: