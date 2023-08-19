Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich, CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen comment on goalkeeper links

Bayern Munich have moved on a new goalkeeper — but rather than a short-term substitute for Manuel Neuer, it looks like it will be a long-term developmental prospect and potential future #2 GK in 23-year-old Daniel Peretz.

Once he is signed, Peretz will back up — or perhaps challenge — Sven Ulreich. But probably just back up at first.

“It’s a good move for the future. He’s still a young goalkeeper, can develop and learn in training from us,” Ulreich said after starting in Bayern’s 4-0 Bundesliga season-opening win at Werder Bremen (for DAZN, via @iMiaSanMia).

The lack of a big signing at goalkeeper is likely to keep Ulreich between the sticks for a little while longer. The clean sheet doesn’t hurt.

“I tried to focus on my performances and my training. I couldn’t influence the decisions. That’s why I’m pleased for the trust of the people in charge,” he added.

Prior to the game, Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen commented on the Peretz links: “We don’t discuss names if they aren’t done,” Dreesen said (via @iMiaSanMia). “Daniel Peretz is a good guy, a great goalkeeper. I don’t want to say more.”

