Thomas Tuchel touts Bayern Munich’s patience in hard-fought win over Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel did not have a lot of good things to say after his squad looked hapless last weekend in the DFL-Supercup vs. RB Leipzig.

What a difference a week can make.

The Bavarians turned away Werder Bremen 4-0 in a match that was much more difficult than the scoreline would indicate and Tuchel was proud of what his squad was able to do.

“We played a very solid, very good game from start to finish, we didn’t have ups and downs, neither in terms of concentration, nor in terms of energy or compactness. At the beginning of the second half there was a difficult phase, but we got through it together. We stayed patient, didn’t do any crazy things,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We decided the game with the second goal. We had a good mix between control and quick attacks. We played good counter-pressing and had good control. I felt like we all worked well together for 90 minutes. That was a good first step in the right direction.”

The game was battle, but even after a preseason of mind games and lineup tinkering, Bayern Munich rallied to get back on track against a very game Werder Bremen side.