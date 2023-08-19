Bayern Munich star Harry Kane savors “perfect start” against Werder Bremen

There was a reason Bayern Munich tossed its fiscal responsibility out the window when the club saw that it could realistically pry Harry Kane away from Tottenham Hotspur...and the Englishman showed exactly why against Werder Bremen.

The Bavarians used a world class effort from Kane to out-pace Werder Bremen in a 4-0 victory. The striker contributed a goal and an assist in the win and was thrilled with how it all played out.

“It was a nice evening. We started well with the early goal. After that it was a difficult game. They came out well at half-time and had a couple of chances. I’m glad I was able to score the second goal,” Kane said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “After that, the guys who came off the bench did a great job. Of course, I was a bit nervous with the new environment and the new club. But once I was on the pitch instinct took over and I’m glad we got a good result. It was a good game compared to Leipzig. We defended better and are very happy that we were able to keep a clean sheet.”

Kane’s impact to the Bayern Munich lineup was evident early in the match and he was a constant thorn in the side of Werder Bremen for the entirety of his time on the pitch.

Kane also left a message for fans on Twitter (X):

The crazy thing is that Kane has only been in Germany for a week. Just imagine what it will look like when he really gets going.