Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel raves over Harry Kane after Werder Bremen victory

A goal, an assist, three points, and the love of a fanbase and his coach.

Harry Kane is definitely winning right now with Bayern Munich.

After an ill-fated attempt to play last weekend in the DFL-Supercup just hours after his transfer whirlwind was finally winding down, Kane was finally able to get his feet under him and dominate during Bayern Munich’s 4-0 victory over Werder Bremen.

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel gushed over Kane’s performance and how he had thrust himself right into the mix.

“Good is an understatement. It was absolutely great. His presence, his personality, the way he trains. He started right away with an assist and then scored one himself. We hope he’ll continue this way,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Kane’s performance was something to behold and a stark reminder of what things were like prior to the strikerless experiment that bogged down the club during the 2022/23 season. The transition from Robert Lewandowski to a cast of ill-parting parts was a complete bust, but now, Kane is the man for the No. 9 position — and Tuchel could not be happier.