Vote! Player ratings from Werder Bremen 0 - 4 Bayern Munich

Home side SV Werder Bremen put up their bravest fight but couldn’t deal with the Bavarian steamroller as Bayern Munich kicked off the 2023/24 Bundesliga season with a 4-0 road win.

Life under Thomas Tuchel and Harry Kane — arrived barely a week ago from Tottenham — is looking good. It was a league debut for former Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae as well, and a return to last season’s Champions League form for Leroy Sané, who collected a classy brace and made Werder Bremen look like Inter Milan or FC Barcelona.

Here’s how Bild rated the performances — enter your own ratings below the jump!

Clearly no Müller Mafia members at Bild, as the Raumdeuter doesn’t get a rating for his brief substitute performance — despite two of Bayern’s goals being scored after Thomas came on as a substitute in the 84th minute. Not to worry, the BFW community will have the opportunity to correct that below. Not that we would ever even contemplate influencing the results!

